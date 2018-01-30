2019: Ijaw, Itsekiri woo DESOPADEC Commissioner for Delta assembly seat

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—IJAW and Itsekiri under the Warri South West Political Alliance have urged the Commissioner representing Ijaw on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Favour Izoukumor, to run for the 2019 Warri South West constituency seat in Delta State House of Assembly.

The group, led by Mr Solomon Eyione, noted that they found Izoukumor worthy and credible as a serving DESOPADEC commissioner and believe he will make the difference if elected to represent Warri South West in the state Assembly.

In a related development, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogbe-Ijoh, home of Chief Izoukumor, has also urged him to contest the Warri South West Assembly seat, noting that the Ijaw community had for long supported candidates from other areas for the office and it was only fair for Ogbe Ijoh be given the chance to elect her own.

In his response, Izoukumor, who said he needed more consultation to make his political aspiration known, as he thanked the people, noting that the solidarity from his Itsekiri neighbours was a sign of renewed peace and unity in the locality.

