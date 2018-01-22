2019: INEC begs UN for support on staff training, voter-education
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to the United Nations (UN) to provide support in capacity-building for its staff and voter-education ahead of the 2019 general elections. Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call during the commission’s meeting with UN’s Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) delegation on Monday in Abuja. Yakubu said […]
