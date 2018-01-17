 2019: INEC warns Cross River politicians against violating guidelines | Nigeria Today
2019: INEC warns Cross River politicians against violating guidelines

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River has warned political parties in the state to desist from violating the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the 2019 general elections in the country. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Frankland Briyai, gave the warning Tuesday in an interactive meeting […]

