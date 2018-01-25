2019: INEC warns govt officials against campaign
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned government officials in the country against launching subtle electoral campaigns in the guise of educating electorates on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu state, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, gave the warning on Thursday while speaking on the on-going CVR exercise in the […]
