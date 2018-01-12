2019: Intrigues As Southern Kaduna Shops For Youth As Senator

Since the beginning of this democratic dispensation, no senator from Kaduna South Senatorial District has returned to the red chamber for a second term. In this report, SUNDAY ISUWA writes on the present clamour by the youth to get their peer into the red chamber in 2019. Southern Kaduna is a stronghold of the Peoples […]

The post 2019: Intrigues As Southern Kaduna Shops For Youth As Senator appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

