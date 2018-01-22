 2019: Lamido kicks off campaign for PDP’s presidential ticket | Nigeria Today
2019: Lamido kicks off campaign for PDP’s presidential ticket

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido on Monday, said that he was not desperate for the position of Nigeria’s president in the 2019 general elections. Lamido said this in Abakaliki when he led his campaign team on a courtesy visit to Gov. David Umahi.

