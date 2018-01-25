2019: Miyetti Allah Endorses Buhari for Second Term
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association of Nigeria has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.
The Chairman of the group in Bauchi State, Garba Saleh, made the endorsement yesterday in Bauchi.
He said the Miyetti Allah decided to endorse him, because of his administration’s success in conquering insurgents in the Northeast.
Saleh declared that the association is solidly behind the president, adding that: “He is our brother and we must be at the forefront to show our support and solidarity.”
He also announced its support for the re-election of Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.
The governor expressed appreciation to the group and promised not to disappoint them.
