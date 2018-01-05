 2019: Nigerians want Buhari to tackle poverty, infrastructure deficit – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 5, 2018


Vanguard

Some Nigerians have advised President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle poverty and fix major infrastructures before the 2019 electioneering begins in earnest. They also urged the president to reform the country's security agencies and strengthen institutions
