2019: No zoning of governorship position – Enugu APC chairman, Nwoye

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that its governorship ticket is open to all members of the Party in the State. DAILY POST recalls that ex-Governor Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu East Senatorial zone handed over to Barr. Sullivan Chime from Enugu West, who also completed a two […]

