2019: No zoning of governorship position – Enugu APC chairman, Nwoye
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that its governorship ticket is open to all members of the Party in the State. DAILY POST recalls that ex-Governor Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from Enugu East Senatorial zone handed over to Barr. Sullivan Chime from Enugu West, who also completed a two […]
2019: No zoning of governorship position – Enugu APC chairman, Nwoye
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!