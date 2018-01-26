 2019: Osinbajo speaks on Buhari seeking re-election for second term – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
2019: Osinbajo speaks on Buhari seeking re-election for second term – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

2019: Osinbajo speaks on Buhari seeking re-election for second term
Daily Post Nigeria
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari is not talking about seeking reelection in 2019. The Vice President said his principal was more focused on delivering his campaign promises to Nigerians than talking about 2019
