2019: Oyo APC reveals those that would emerge candidates

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State has said only the best candidates would become the party’s candidates at all levels in the 2019 general election. In a statement by its Chairman, Akin Oke, the party said Nigerians would be pleasantly surprised this year. It also assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari’s positive efforts […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

