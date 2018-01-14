2019: Pastor Bakare denies declaring for presidency
The founder and General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Ogba, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare has reacted to criticisms generated by his reported declaration that God told him to run for presidency in 2019. The cleric, in a series of tweets on Sunday, denied reports that he wanted to run for Nigeria’s presidential seat in […]
