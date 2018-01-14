 2019: Pastor Bakare denies declaring for presidency | Nigeria Today
2019: Pastor Bakare denies declaring for presidency

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The founder and General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Ogba, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare has reacted to criticisms generated by his reported declaration that God told him to run for presidency in 2019. The cleric, in a series of tweets on Sunday, denied reports that he wanted to run for Nigeria’s presidential seat in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

