 2019: PDP berates senator Ogbuoji for defecting to APC in Ebonyi | Nigeria Today
2019: PDP berates senator Ogbuoji for defecting to APC in Ebonyi

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The chairman of the People`s Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State chapter, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi yesterday berated senator Soni Ogbuoji representing Ebonyi south senatorial zone over his defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC. Nwebonyi while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital said the defection of Ogbuoji to APC will make the 2019 general election […]

2019: PDP berates senator Ogbuoji for defecting to APC in Ebonyi

