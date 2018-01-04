2019: PDP berates senator Ogbuoji for defecting to APC in Ebonyi
The chairman of the People`s Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State chapter, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi yesterday berated senator Soni Ogbuoji representing Ebonyi south senatorial zone over his defection to the All Progressive Congress, APC. Nwebonyi while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital said the defection of Ogbuoji to APC will make the 2019 general election […]
