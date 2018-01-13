2019: Politicians above 60 with presidential ambition should rest at home – Arewa
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has thrown a wrench in the schemes of some elderly Nigerian politicians with presidential ambitions. According to their leader, Shettima Yerima, this is the reason President Muhammad Buhari should also forget about a second term in office. In an interview with SUN, he said, “My position is that we really do […]
The post 2019: Politicians above 60 with presidential ambition should rest at home – Arewa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
