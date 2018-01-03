2019: Politicians Are Dishonest; Don’t Be Deceived By Them – Awujale Warns Subjects

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has warned his subjects against allowing themselves to be deceived by politicians making bogus promises ahead of the 2019 general election in the country. Oba Adetona, who is the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, said that many politicians would be attempting to woo Ijebu subjects under the guise of…

The post 2019: Politicians Are Dishonest; Don’t Be Deceived By Them – Awujale Warns Subjects appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

