 2019 Presidency: Lamido ‘ll lead PDP to victory – Campaign coordinator | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 Presidency: Lamido ‘ll lead PDP to victory – Campaign coordinator

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

North West Zonal Coordinator of the Lamido Campaign Organisation, Hon. Sani Liti has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Sule Lamido has what it takes to lead the party to victory in 2019.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Liti said what PDP needs to do is to make the right decision by supporting Lamido at the primaries in the spirit of internal democracy.

The campaign coordinator who was majority leader in Katsina State House of Assembly said if internal democracy is allowed at the primaries, Lamido will carry the day to take the party to the Presidency.

In a chat with Daily Sun, the former lawmaker said issue of younger age bracket being canvassed by youths is not an obstacle because the youths are in support of Lamido.

He said: “People complain of lack  of internal democracy at party levels and it affects all the parties, but Lamido believes in a free and fair primary elections.

“Lamido will  floor any other contender  because he is a leader with national  outlook,  seasoned politician and true democrat.

“Atiku is  a stateman, he made mistake by leaving PDP which is human, he is back to correct the mistake by making sure that he supports who ever emerges as PDP flag bearer to defeats President Muhammadu Buhari or who ever becomes APC flag bearer, simple;  but we don’t want to create confusion,  all we want is to defeat Buhari at the polls to free Nigerians from socio-political bondage.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.