2019 presidency: Present your son for president, go home – Okonkwo tells Buhari

The key-note speaker at the recent gathering of the South East, South South and Middle Belt, tagged “handshake across the Niger” Alban Ofili-Okonkwo, has told President Buhari to present his son as a presidential aspirant in 2019 and resign. Okonkwo, the Chairman of Autobahn, noted that Buhari was in his 30s when he started leading […]

2019 presidency: Present your son for president, go home – Okonkwo tells Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

