 2019 presidency: Present your son for president, go home – Okonkwo tells Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 presidency: Present your son for president, go home – Okonkwo tells Buhari

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The key-note speaker at the recent gathering of the South East, South South and Middle Belt, tagged “handshake across the Niger” Alban Ofili-Okonkwo, has told President Buhari to present his son as a presidential aspirant in 2019 and resign. Okonkwo, the Chairman of Autobahn, noted that Buhari was in his 30s when he started leading […]

2019 presidency: Present your son for president, go home – Okonkwo tells Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.