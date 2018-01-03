 2019 presidency: Tinubu reportedly gives Buhari condition | Nigeria Today
2019 presidency: Tinubu reportedly gives Buhari condition

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bolaji Tinubu, has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the condition for supporting him (Buhari) ahead 2019 general elections would be renegotiated, ThisDay reports. The paper reports that Tinubu told Buhari that him and his loyalists in the South-west were ready to back Buhari’s re-election bid, […]

