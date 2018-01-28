2019: Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of President Buhari

A Presidential aide, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, has vowed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will leave no stone unturned for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019. Ibekaku-Nwagwu, who is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform, made the vow in Awgu Local Government of Enugu on Sunday during a voter education […]

The post 2019: Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of President Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

