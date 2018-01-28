2019: Step Down for Dankwambo, Northern Youths Tell Atiku, Makarfi, Lamido

Northern youths, under the auspices of Arewa Youths Coalition, have called on former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, to dump their presidential ambitions.

The Coalition asked the three and others with presidential ambition in the PDP to throw their weight behind the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, stressing that Nigeria needs a young and vibrant leader him.

Speaking at a rally to drum support for Dankwambo in Kaduna, yesterday, the Coalition’s chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Jika, said Dankwambo “has shown an example of what good leadership should be in Gombe State.”

According to him, “Everybody in the country knows that we are not where we ought to be as a country. That is why we are here to call on Governor Dankwambo of Gombe State to come and contest and rescue our country from the myriads of challenges bedeviling us. “We have chosen Dankwambo because we have seen what he has done in Gombe State. He is a detribalised Nigerian. He has solutions to our economic and security challenges, and he can move the country to the Promised Land.” Also speaking at the rally, President of ‘One Nigeria’, one of the groups in the coalition, Mallam Musa Aliyu Gombe, said youths are tired of presidents, who are too old to cope with the challenges of leadership. He said the way Dankwambo handled youth restiveness in Gombe State was a clear indication that Boko Haram, militancy and herdsman/farmers clashes would cease under his leadership.

