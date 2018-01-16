2019: Top 3 PDP aspirants, Alli, Lanlehin, Makinde begin horse trading for Oyo soul
Ex-Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Barrister Sharafadeen Alli; ex-Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning, Economic Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in 2015 elections, Engineer Oluwaseyi Makinde who are the top 3 governorship aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State for 2019 governorship elections […]
2019: Top 3 PDP aspirants, Alli, Lanlehin, Makinde begin horse trading for Oyo soul
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!