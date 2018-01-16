 2019: Watch Your Utterances, Dankwambo’s Campaign Organisation Tells Guber Aspirant | Nigeria Today
2019: Watch Your Utterances, Dankwambo’s Campaign Organisation Tells Guber Aspirant

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo’s campaign organization in the 2015 general elections has cautioned governorship aspirant in the state, Abubakar Mua’zu Hassan, against unguarded against the Gombe State governor’s 2019 presidential ambition. Hassan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while making donation to the Buhari campaign organisation in the state, had called on the people […]

The post 2019: Watch Your Utterances, Dankwambo’s Campaign Organisation Tells Guber Aspirant appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

