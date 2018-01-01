2019: Why Buhari don’t deserve second term – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri
Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has given reason President Muhammadu Buhari does not deserve a second term. The former presidential aide said the appointment of “living people to the board of private companies” is a good reason to vote against Buhari in 2019. Omokri highlighted the appointment of dead […]
