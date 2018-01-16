2019: Why I Will Run for President – Donald Duke

Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has given reasons why he may contest for the presidency race in 2019.

The former governor, however, said his only condition to kickstart the process would be what he described as the right circumstances.

He also said it was high time Nigerians began to project people with the technical know-how to take the country to the promised land.

Duke, who was a guest speaker at the 3rd Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture titled, “Mellinials as protagonists in nation-building” in Abuja, on Sunday, also seized the occasion to encourage the youths to fully participate in the electoral process.

This, he said, include getting their permanent Voters Card and sensitising others ahead of 2019, rather than loafing around and looking for who to heap their problems on.

“I hear young people ask why would they spend hours queuing and casting their votes when, at the end, their votes won’t count. I tell them that if when parents conceived them, they never gave up on them considering the high mortality rate; so why would they not take a chance in building this nation?

