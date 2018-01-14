2019: You Will Soon Be Disgraced – PDP Tells Seven Governors Who Visited Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to defeat the seven All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday to urge him to seek re-election in 2019. The party made this known in a series of tweets on the party’s official Twitter handle on Saturday. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello […]
The post 2019: You Will Soon Be Disgraced – PDP Tells Seven Governors Who Visited Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
