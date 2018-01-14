2019: You Will Soon Be Disgraced – PDP Tells Seven Governors Who Visited Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to defeat the seven All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday to urge him to seek re-election in 2019. The party made this known in a series of tweets on the party’s official Twitter handle on Saturday. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello […]

The post 2019: You Will Soon Be Disgraced – PDP Tells Seven Governors Who Visited Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

