20,210 Babies Born In Nigeria On Jan. 1 – UNICEF

Nigeria would have approximately 20,210 babies born into the country on the New Year’s day. This represents the third largest population of newborns in the world on Jan. 1, 2018, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said. UNICEF also said nearly 386,000 babies would be born worldwide on New Year’s Day, representing some 90 per cent […]

The post 20,210 Babies Born In Nigeria On Jan. 1 – UNICEF appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

