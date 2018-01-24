 2,170 Youths Get NDE Training In Anambra — Coordinator | Nigeria Today
2,170 Youths Get NDE Training In Anambra — Coordinator

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 2,170 unemployed youths benefitted from the various training programmes of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Anambra in 2017, the state Coordinator, Mr Joseph Iroegbu, has said. Iroegbu, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka, said the beneficiaries had concluded […]

