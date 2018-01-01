22 Years Old Lady undergoes 30 cosmetic surgeries to please boyfriend (photos)

A 22 year old lady, Berry Ng, from Hong Kong has undergone more than 30 cosmetic surgeries just to impress her boyfriend, who was verbally abusive and continuously insulted her looks. She responded to the abuse by going on a plastic surgery spree over a six-month period. Berry Ng began getting the procedures when she […]

The post 22 Years Old Lady undergoes 30 cosmetic surgeries to please boyfriend (photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

