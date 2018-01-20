27-year-old Nigerian killed in South Africa

A 27- year –old Nigerian, Ebuka Okori, was killed by the police in Durban in the early hours of Friday, the Nigerian community in South Africa said.

Mr Bartholomew Eziagulu, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union chapter in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Durban that the victim was a native of Umunze in Orumba North Local Government of Anambra.

He said that an eyewitness informed the union that two police officers in mufti forcefully gained access to the victim`s house at Campbell Street in Durban at 2.am on Friday.

According to him, the officers immediately demanded money from Okori.

“ When he refused, he was handcuffed, taken outside and shot dead. The officers took away his cell phone, e-passport and other valuable documents.

“ The relative of the victim was tortured and robbed of his belongings while a third victim, a South African, was also robbed,” he said.

Eziagulu said that the Okori`s brother escaped from the house and called for help.

“ The Metro Police around the vicinity swiftly intervened and picked the vehicle number of the assailants,” he said.

Eziagulu said that police detectives and another special police team which investigates complaints against their colleagues are assisting to arrest the culprits.

“So far I must appreciate the effort of the SAPS detectives, Metro Police and the IPID team, there were fantastic at services , so much cooperation ,never seen before.

“The station of the culprits has been directed for immediate arrest, while one of them already requested for sick leave ,the other still at large”, he said.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, the President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, said that the national secretariat had been informed about the incident.

He said that the union was monitoring the situation and had informed the Nigerian Mission and the South African police.

Eziagulu in a statement also drew attention to the case of another Nigerian

Ebuka Eziomwu , charged with robbery.

