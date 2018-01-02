2Baba Begs For Government Intervention In Benue State Crisis (VIDEO)

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face has called for Federal Government intervention to the crisis in Benue state.

The ace musician made a statement during his performance at the Soundcity MVP awards which was held on Friday, the singer who is an indigene of Benue state, took out time to address the killings.

No fewer than 73 people were killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in a violent outbreak between the invaders and indegenous farmers in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Benue state government have declared curfew in the state’s capital, Makurdi.

In the same vein, President Buhari has also ordered the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris to moblize to the state.

Watch 2Baba Addressing The Issue Below:-





