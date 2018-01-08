2face Idibia reveals three interesting things he does in the morning – Gistmaster (blog)

2face Idibia reveals three interesting things he does in the morning

Gistmaster (blog)

Singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2face is the cover boy for Guardian Life Magazine and the musician in a snippet of his interview has revealed that if life had not led him to the path of music, he would have ended up being a goalkeeper. When asked what he …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

