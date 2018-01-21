$3.2m debt: Igbenedion’s daughter, 3 others move to set aside judgement – P.M. News
P.M. News
$3.2m debt: Igbenedion's daughter, 3 others move to set aside judgement
Lucky Igbenedion 's daugther Nosazena Enaholo, Nigerian business man, Kennedy Uwagboe, and two limited liability companies, Jupiter Asset management company limited and Mid -Western Oil and Gas Limited have filed an application before a Federal High …
