 $3.3bn Egina oilfield FPSO to arrive Nigeria today – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$3.3bn Egina oilfield FPSO to arrive Nigeria today – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

$3.3bn Egina oilfield FPSO to arrive Nigeria today
Vanguard
There are indications that Nigeria's oil and gas industry is set to record another milestone as the $3.3 billion Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the 200,000 barrels per day capacity Egina deepwater oilfield will arrive Nigeria
$3.3b Egina FPSO expected to sail into Nigeria todayGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.