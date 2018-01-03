3 Armed Robbers Who Broke Into Mr. Ibu’s House Has Been Arrested – Thanks To CCTV

Technology is the way to go and Nollywood Actor, John Okafor aka, Mr. Ibu is thankful to that. Three of the suspected armed robbers who invaded the Lekki home of the comedian/actor over the weekend, have been arrested by Lagos police command.

Mr. Ibu confirmed the arrest to E-Daily when he was contacted yesterday, adding that the police have already commenced investigation into the matter. He also revealed that two of the three arrested suspects were picked by the close circuit camera,CCTV, which he installed in his home.

According to the comic-actor who’s currently in Enugu, the bandits invaded his home over the weekend, carting away property and cash worth more than N14.3 million.

According to him;

“My wife told me that the operation started at about 3am and lasted till about 4:25am on Saturday morning after which they left with all my property and cash,”Mr.Ibu narrated.

Describing the ugly incident as “a big shock to him”, Mr. Ibu said he never expected that this kind of a thing would happen to me in this new year.