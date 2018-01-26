 3 Ghanaian cocoa farmers pick world’s best cocoa prize – Citifmonline | Nigeria Today
3 Ghanaian cocoa farmers pick world’s best cocoa prize – Citifmonline

Posted on Jan 26, 2018


3 Ghanaian cocoa farmers pick world's best cocoa prize
Three cocoa farmers from Ghana have been recognized and awarded at the 2017 edition of the Cocoa Excellence Awards ceremony, for having the best of the world's standard for cocoa. The farmers are; Mr. Simon Marfo, Mr. John Kofi Asiamah, and Mr. Noah

