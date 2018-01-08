3 Key Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes Speech – Entrepreneur
|
Entrepreneur
|
3 Key Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes Speech
Entrepreneur
Oprah Winfrey at Sunday's Golden Globes show won the Cecil B. DeMille award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's version of a lifetime achievement award. Midway through the broadcast, Winfrey got up on stage and gave a rousing speech that had the …
Sources: Oprah Winfrey 'actively thinking' about running for president
Oprah at the Golden Globes: Is she running for president? She should, they say
Oprah Winfrey Receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award – Golden Globes 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!