3 People Burnt Beyond Recognition in an Accident in Port-Harcourt – Graphics Photos

It was a terrible scene to behold at Garrison, Aba Road, Port Harcourt where 3 people where burnt beyond recognition after a fatal accident today. The accident occurred at the controversial Garrison roundabout this morning. Reports have it that a Toyota Avalon with about 3 persons in it rammed into passengers waiting for a taxi […]

The post 3 People Burnt Beyond Recognition in an Accident in Port-Harcourt – Graphics Photos appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

