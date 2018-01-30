 30 Billion Gang! DMW stars Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Yonda have a Music Video on the way | Nigeria Today
30 Billion Gang! DMW stars Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Yonda have a Music Video on the way

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The DMW squad ended 2017 on a high note with numerous hit tracks and sold-out concerts for Mayorkun and Davido. They’re evidently not stopping with the aim of taking 2018 by storm. The crew have shot a music video for their forthcoming single (title unknown). The video was shot by Director Q and he also […]

The post 30 Billion Gang! DMW stars Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Yonda have a Music Video on the way appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

