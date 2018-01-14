300 Yoruba monarchs witness installation of Aare Ona Kakanfo

No fewer than 300 Yoruba traditional rulers from both Nigeria and Benin Republic, yesterday, joined the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to install the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

The colorful event, enriched with the Yoruba culture was also witnessed by Yorubas from 79 countries around the world, most of whom are members of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), founded by Adams.

The royal blessings, which made Adam to succeed the presumed winner of June 12 Presidential election, Bashorun MKO Abiola, ended the traditional rites that began on Wednesday with a three-day seclusion.

Adams, who wore a traditional jacket made of Lion Skin, was presented with Sango (god of iron) staff of office after the opening of 14 traditional calabashes of his predecessors.

He appealed to all Yoruba leaders irrespective of their religious and political affiliations to work together to foster unity in the land.

