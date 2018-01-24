 33-year-old man ‘r2pes’ his neighbor’s two chicken to death (Photo) | Nigeria Today
33-year-old man ‘r2pes’ his neighbor’s two chicken to death (Photo)

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 33-year-old man identified as Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai, was on Sunday caught in the act defiling two hens in Kapkwen, Bomet County, Kenya. Mutai was said to have stolen the two hens belonging to his neighbour on Saturday evening. He reportedly had s2xual intercourse with them and was nabbed in the morning sneaking out with […]

