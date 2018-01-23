360Fresh: 6Teen – The Anthem

GhettoLife Entertainment label presents Swankykesh and Yung Og started singing after leaving high school with Swankykesh 1st mic-appearance on Olamide’s Who You Epp and have been blazing ever since…

These teenage rappers have been best of friends with an unbreakable bond since their first year in high school, both rappers grew up in ijanikin also known as IJ, and attended Future Height College, Yung Og grew up listening to the likes of M.I, Nas, Drake Vector, and T.I to mention a few.

Swankykesh grew up listening to the likes of late DaGrin, 9ice, 2face Idibia, Olamide, Reminisce to mention few, these are people who has always been a source of inspiration to him and as influenced his music career.

Yung Og and SwankyKesh are currently under GhettoLife Entertainment label.

Their music is gaining serious mass appeal and their rap style is being enjoyed by many. It is safe to say, the streets love them and they indeed love them in return.

And now they are dropping another new Hit single The Anthem am sure you will love it enjoy.



