360Fresh: Mamood Ft. Big C- High Sch Flow

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Introducing Mamood. A Nigerian musician who fuses rap and Afro pop with a story telling twist to his art. High Skul flow serves as prelude ahead of his first official single and EP also due soon.

Listen and enjoy!

