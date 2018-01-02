360Hawt: Frank Edwards Ft. Nicole C. Mullen & Chee – Sweet Spirit Of God

It’s a brand new Year and with it comes this powerful song Sweet Spirit Of God. From the unmistakable soothing voice of Frank Edwards featuring multi-award winning International Gospel singer/songwriter Nicole C. Mullen (I Know My Redeemer Lives/When I Call On Jesus) and talented Songstress Chee.

The track is written, produced and arranged by Frank Edwards and is a perfect song for the season. Listen, sing / pray along, share and be blessed.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Frank-Edwards-Ft.-Nicole-C.-Mullen-Chee-Sweet-Spirit-Of-God.mp3

