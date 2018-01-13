360Hawt: Ycee ft. Eugy – Say Bye Bye
Tinny Entertainment headlining act – Ycee had a banner year in 2017 with the release of hit single – “Juice” and his “First Wave” EP. He begins 2018 by headlining his concert in London and following that up with the release of a spanking new single.
Produced by UK based producers – Team Salut, the single “Say Bye Bye” features UK based Ghanaian rapper – Eugy.
Enjoy below:
