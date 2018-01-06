#360TvSeries: FX Sets Premiere Dates For Atlanta Season Two, The Americans Final Season And Trust

Atlanta has been confirmed to return for a second season this March.

FX announced premiere dates for several of its shows, including Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated comedy “Atlanta” and the final season of Emmy-nominated “The Americans”. Lakeith Lee Stanfield and Zazie Beetz also star.

The Americans will return for its sixth and final season on Wednesday, March 28, at 10/9c, FX announced Friday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

Earlier in the month, the Donald Glover-led comedy Atlanta will be back on Thursday, March 1, at 10 pm — albeit with a tweaked name: Atlanta Robbin’ Season.

And on Sunday, March 25, FX will debut Trust

Inspired by actual events, new drama series Trust delves into the trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. The first season kicks off with the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson), and his family’s costly indifference to his situation. The cast features Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank, and Brendan Fraser. The show is produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibal Films and Snicket Films Limited.

