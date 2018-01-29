 39-year-old Man divorces wife for a s*x doll he recently acquired | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

39-year-old Man divorces wife for a s*x doll he recently acquired

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Paellas Mohule, a 39-year-old man from Botswana known has divorced his wife for a sex doll he recently bought from the United States. According to him, women were just after his money and usually had diseases which made him prefer a doll. Mohule who is a car dealer in Gaborone, Botswana, bought a doll worth $2,600.00(N935,251.80) from […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.