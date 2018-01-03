4 Children Die In Zamfara Fire

The Department of Fire Service in Zamfara on Wednesday confirmed the death of four children in a fire outbreak that occurred at Awala Filin-Jirgi in Gusau metropolis in the state. Mr Abdullahi Jibo, Deputy Director Fire Prevention and Public Enlightenment, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau. […]

The post 4 Children Die In Zamfara Fire appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

