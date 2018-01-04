 4 Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone Photos/Video | Nigeria Today
4 Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone Photos/Video

Posted on Jan 6, 2018

Excellent final year students design a drone for their project in fulfillment of their engineering course in Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).
These four students (Ekeh Isidore, Kizito Onyema, Aloysius Nwokedike, John Kenedy Kalu) constructed a quadcopter surveillance drone for the university campus as a school project.
With a wood constructed Controller and First Person View (FPV) system, the drone pilot sees the video footage of the campus in real time.
Video and photos below…

