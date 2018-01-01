 4 Stabbed To Death On New Years Eve | Nigeria Today
4 Stabbed To Death On New Years Eve

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A person is in hospital in critical condition  and 4 other people have been stabbed to death in unrelated circumstances on New Year’s Eve in London. This is following worries in London about knife crime which is at the highest its been for 5 years now. In 2017, 80 people were killed in stabbings and…

