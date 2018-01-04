4 teenage girls drown in Jigawa pond

Four teenage girls who attempted swimming across a pond in Sakwaya village in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State have drowned.

The spokesman of the state Police command, DSP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident in an interview with the Newsmen on Sunday in Dutse.

Jinjiri, said that the deceased were residents of Sakwaya village of Dutse local government area.

He gave their names as Sumayya Gadi 7, Zuwaira Abdulhamidu 12, Gaji Saidu 12 and Ummi Saidu 11.

He said the deceased drowned in the pond after they tried to swim on their way to fetch firewood in nearby Farantawa village of Albasu local government area of Kano state.

Jinjiri said that the incident was reported to the police by the relatives of the victims around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, after they recovered their corpses.

He said the deceased were confirmed dead at a nearby hospital stressing that the Corpses have been buried according to Islamic rites.

He advised parents and guardians in the area to monitor movement of their children and wards in order to avoid such tragedy.

The spokesman also urged the public to be assist distressed persons during emergencies.

The post 4 teenage girls drown in Jigawa pond appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

